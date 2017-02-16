ISLAMABAD - K-Electric delegation has sought the federal government’s assistance for settlement of dues with various government entities.

A delegation of the K-Electric called on Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar. Federal Minister for Water & Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif was also present on the occasion.

Head of the delegation, Umar Lodhi, apprised the finance minister of the electricity situation in Karachi and the steps taken by the company to improve the supply of electricity to various areas in the metropolis.

The delegation also briefed Dar on the status of payables/receivables of K-Electric with regard to various government entities and suggested ways to resolve the pending issues.

The delegation informed the meeting that negotiations for investment of Shanghai Power in the K-Electric were progressing and the matters were likely to be finalised soon. The Chinese side has carried out its due diligence and is satisfied with the financial position of the company, Umar informed.

The meeting was also informed that the Abraj Group is planning to invest around $150 million in the banking and health sectors in the country. It is pertinent to mention here that Abraj Group is currently the major shareholder of K-Electric.

Dar assured the delegation of full cooperation and support of the Ministry of Finance for settlement of outstanding issues between K-Electric and various federal government entities.

He stated that the government wants to resolve the pending issues in a fair and equitable manner and the company should reconcile their payables/receivables with the respective entities in a similar spirit.

Dar appreciated the planned investment venture of the Abraj Group and added that liberal investment regime and incentives offered by the government has encouraged investment in different sectors of the economy. Foreign investors are now willing to avail this liberal investment regime, he added. Senior officials of the Ministries of Finance, P&NR and Water & Power participated in the meeting.