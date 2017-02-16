ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Pakistan Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strengthening public procurement and combating anti-competitive practices.

The MoU was signed by CCP Chairperson Vadiyya Khalil and PPRA Managing Director Khizar Hayat Khan in a ceremony held at CCP Head Office. The ceremony was attended by CCP’s Member (Cartel & Trade Abuse and Legal) Ikramul Haque Qureshi and senior officials of PPRA and CCP.

PPRA under the PPRA Ordinance, 2002 is responsible to take measures for improving the governance, management, transparency, accountability and quality of public procurement of goods, services and works in the public sector while CCP has the enforcement powers under the Competition Act, 2010 to prohibit collusive bidding.

The MoU has been signed to forge a strategic partnership between the CCP and PPRA for sharing of information on matters relating to their respective statutory mandates, including the possible cases of anti-competitive practices. CCP and PPRA will undertake collaborated efforts to strengthen their own capacities in detecting anti-competitive practices in public procurement as well as to build the capacity of the public procurement agencies to identify and report the instances of bid rigging.

As part of such efforts, PPRA will regularly provide training to CCP officials on matters relating to public procurement processes while CCP will provide training to PPRA officials on matters relating to anti-competitive practices in public procurement. In addition, they will also take steps to develop linkages and partnerships with international organisations that can assist in the capacity building of their staff. Moreover, the two institutions will assist each other in developing guidelines for the public procurement agencies and potential bidders regarding anti-competitive practices.

While speaking on the occasion, the CCP chairperson and PPRA MD expressed the resolve to effectively implement the MoU in letter and spirit for the greater benefit of the stakeholders and the public exchequer.