TDAP organises training session on PPRA rules

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan’s procurement practices are being governed by a set of outdated rules and regulations while public procurement is suffering from inefficiency and poor management. This was stated by Sheikh Afzaal Raza, an HRM Officer of the Auditor General of Pakistan, while addressing a training session on PPRA rules and tendering organised by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here on Wednesday. He highlighted the salient features of PPRA ordinance 2002 including goods, works and services and also apprised the participants about the public procurement rules 2004. He confirmed that procuring agencies while engaging in procurements shall ensure that the procurements are conducted in a fair and transparent manner. He also highlighted World Bank recommendations in perspective of enacting a modern transparent public procurement law based on UNCITRAL Model Law for procurement.

TDAP (SRO) Director General Mian Riaz Ahmed considered the training session as a valuable knowledge orientation for the TDAP officers and hoped that TDAP would continue enhancing the capacity building of its officers which will subsequently help in exercising their potential towards the trade enhancement of the country. All officers of TDAP attended the training session.

‘Climate change likely to affect

kinnow exports’

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Climate change likely to affect ongoing kinnow export as sudden hailstorm damaged a vast level of crop so the exporters were unable to meet the export target of 3,50,000 tons set for this year, said Harvest Trading Director Ahmad Jawad. He said agriculture sector was being badly affected due to climate change and disturbance of seasons and decreasing water level in the earth. He also warned that situation could worsen if appropriate measures were not taken on time. “The whole world is being affected due to climate change and Pakistan could become the single most affected country in future if pre-emptive measures are not taken,” he added. He said, “If an anti-hail detection and radar system is introduced in Pakistan through public private partnership equity, we can save our agriculture produce from hailstorm or other threats of climate change, especially for kinnow and mango crops.”

As the term climate change often brings to mind natural disasters such as heat wave, floods and cyclones. While such events may or may not be attributed to climate change, the real effects of this crisis are seemingly invisible and yet far more consequential. Rising sea levels, changing weather patterns and decreasing water resources may not have just a one-time colossal impact, but a more pronounced effect in altering urban and rural economic landscapes for good.

According to the World Bank, rising temperatures will impact multiple sectors of the economy, especially food, energy and water. In Pakistan, extreme heat and changing rainfall pattern is expected to have a detrimental impact on the agricultural sector. Sea level rise may impact coastal ecosystems and degrade the quality of groundwater.

He warned that impacts linked to climate change have strong material and economic pertinence for Pakistan, estimated to cut billions of dollars from its total GDP by 2050. He also believed that climate change is the biggest threat than terrorism.

It is high time for the government to design an effective strategy to tackle the climate change issue with the expertise of European Technology in order to save country horticulture sector, he added.

He also suggested for sending an exploratory delegation to Africa to find markets for Pakistani fruits and vegetables. There is an international market worth $15 billion of citrus varieties and its value-added products. Pakistan by introducing other varieties of kinnow in the country can generate over $1 billion through exporting the fruit every year.

MPCL achieves significant gas discovery

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has made a significant gas discovery under new exploratory efforts at Shaheen-1 Exploration Well, drilled in Mari D&P Lease Area, located in District Ghotki, Sindh. MPCL is the sole operator of Mari D&P Lease Area. The said well was spud-in on January 5, 2017 and has been successfully drilled down to the depth of 1175 metre into Sui Main Limestone formation. According a press release issued here, the well was drilled with the objective to test the hydrocarbon potential of SML and SUL. The Drill Stem Tests carried out in SML and SUL Formations, flowed gas at a combine rate of 12.334 MMSCFD gas at WHFP of 1045 Psi at 48/64 inch choke size subsequent to acid job. Mari Petroleum Company Limited MD and CEO Lt Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad HI (M) congratulated the entire staff of MPCL and said that seismic data has also identified additional new prospects at different reservoir levels, which the company plans to drill in the next 2-3 years to chase significant additional hydrocarbons in the area.

MPCL would like to highlight that this is the 2nd consecutive discovery achieved from the results of its acquired extensive 3D seismic data in the Mari D&P Lease Area. MPCL presently operates three Development & Production Leases, eight Exploration Licenses and has joint venture interest share in five other Exploration Blocks. He said that the company will continue to boost its potential to find additional hydrocarbons in the country, so that the ever increasing energy requirements can be met through local resources.

14th My Karachi exhibition on April 7

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) and former President of the KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli has announced that preparations were in full swing for staging 14th My Karachi - Oasis of Harmony Exhibition 2016 in a vivid and lively manner, which will start on April 7, 2017 and will conclude on April 9, 2017 at Karachi Expo Center. Addressing a press conference at KCCI Auditorium on Wednesday, the BMG chairman appreciated the overwhelming support by the media to My Karachi Exhibition since its inception in 2004 which has resulted in making this mega event an icon for not just Karachi chamber and the Businessmen Group but also for all the Karachiites. “The success of My Karachi exhibition can mainly be attributed to the non-stop support by the media since 2004 which helped a lot in effectively promoting this event”, he added. The BMG chairman stated that this theme depicts the diverse, multi-cultural and multi-ethnic population who speak different languages but live in complete harmony across Karachi.

Siraj pointed out that Karachi chamber has been constantly staging My Karachi Exhibition since 2004 when Karachi city was suffering badly due to terrorists’ activities and the law and order situation of Karachi was not so good.

“Despite law and order disruptions on many occasions from time to time, we remained kept organising My Karachi Exhibition at any cost which has expanded from just three halls in 2004 to all six halls of the Expo Center where more than one million people visit during all three days of the exhibition.”

He informed that this year’s My Karachi Exhibition will have 280 stalls in which foreign delegates from 10 to 15 countries are expected to participate. Appreciating the overwhelming support extended by Sindh government, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Law Enforcing Agencies particularly Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police, Siraj hoped that the newly appointed Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah will also extended full support to My Karachi Exhibition.