ISLAMABAD - The government has only released 25 percent funds of allocated budget for the water and power sector in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2016-17.

Out of the total amount of Rs216 billion allocated for 173 projects, during current PSDP for the water and power sector, only 25 to 30 percent of proposed funds were released during the year 2016-17, Water and Power Additional Secretary Hassan Nasir Jami said while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Water and Power. The meeting was presided over by MNA Muhammad Arshad Khan Leghari.

The parliamentary panel was briefed about the budgetary proposals relating to PSDP for the next financial year 2017-18. The committee endorsed all the budgetary proposals of departments/DISCOs and directed to complete their on-going projects on top priority basis.

The committee was informed that the budgetary allocation of water sector is too little. It used to be Rs70 billion but was reduced to Rs31 billion, the additional secretary said. “Our demand for the water sector during the coming PSDP is Rs150 billion,” he informed.

It was also informed that there is proposal of increasing the cost of Kachi Canal from Rs57 billion to Rs80 billion. The committee was of the view that due to delay in completion of the projects, its cost increased which resulting in huge loss to the government exchequer. The committee also asked for the accountability of those contractors who are causing the delay. The committee was informed that Rs231 billion has also been demanded for 180 projects for the financial year 2017-18. The committee decided to approach Finance and Planning Divisions for allocation of proposed funds of the ministry.

The official of the Ministry of Water and Power informed that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa there are four water schemes with the total cost of Rs46 billion and the province has demanded Rs127 billion for new schemes. Balochistan has demanded Rs19 billion for three ongoing projects and proposed 18 new schemes worth Rs91.8 billion.

Sindh Irrigation Chief Engineer said that they had plans for six projects relating to rain water harvesting and therefore, they need land for these projects. He said that Sindh needs Rs91 billion allocations for new projects but their demand was to allocate Rs74 billion next financial year. “We have demanded the renovation/rehabilitation of Sukkur Barrage, in 2004, however no step has been taken so far,” he complained. He warned that Sukkur Barrage would be useless in next ten years if it was not rehabilitated. He demanded allocation of Rs 16 billion for Sukkur Barrage project which would prolong its life for next 40 years.

He said that the irrigation system in Punjab and Sindh is outdated which is causes water losses. Beside the evaporation, losses is Sindh is high than the other provinces, he maintained. He demanded the release of funds for the Nara Canal. He said that the province has proposed 12 new projects. He further informed that river is the main fresh water source of Mancher lake as it receives fresh water in flooding season, however that link has now ended.

Earlier, State Minister for Water & Power Abid Sher Ali briefed the committee about the detail of the projects included in the forth-coming PSDP for the year 2017-18. He said that the provinces should also bear the responsibility and asked to bring matching grant to resolve the issues of funds.

He said that PML-N government had provided funding for RLNG based power plants and Diamer Basha dam project and said that it would play its role to fulfill the responsibility of federal government. He admitted that Pakistan faces water losses and there was no storage of water.

MNAs, Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhary, Malik Ihtebar Khan, Lt Col (R) Ghulam Rasul Sahi, Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, Rana Afzaal Hussain, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Malik Ghulam Rabbani Khar, Junaid Akbar, Syed Waseem Hussain, Maulana Muhammad Gohar Shah, Dr Syed Ghazi Ghulab Jamal and Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub attended the meeting.