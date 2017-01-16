LAHORE - As per a notice issued by Hub Power Company (HUBC) at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company has increased its holding in China Power Hub Power Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd (CPHGC) from 26 percent previously to 47.5 percent through its wholly owned subsidiary Hub Power Holding Ltd.

This development increases company’s Target Price from Rs120 to Rs133, as value contribution from the coal plant increases from Rs19/share to Rs33/share.

Experts maintain 'Hold' rating on the stock, however highlight that this latest development will garner investor interest.