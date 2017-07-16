ISLAMABAD - The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday said after two years of consolidation and growth cracks have started appearing in the economy which is not good sign for the country.

Chairman FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries, Atif Ikram Sheikh has said that the rising political uncertainty is not good for the economy as it will further deteriorate the economic situation.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that foreign exchange reserves are insufficient to tackle debt servicing while keeping the balance of payment situation under control.

He said that we were repeatedly told that the situation has been improved and another IMF loan will not be needed but it proved otherwise.

Chairman FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries said that Pakistan credit rating was downgraded five years ago and upgraded two years ago but now the same credit rating agency and the IMF have voiced concern over the economic situation and warned of the growing vulnerabilities and other consequences.

Authorities argue that these trends are temporary while CPEC-related projects are implemented as growth will resume on a stronger trajectory once the projects come online but it is a little hard to believe, he added.