KARACHI: Irrigation system in Sindh is being upgraded on modern lines keeping in view global environmental degradation and rapidly growing water needs. Sources concerned informed Radio Pakistan that Rs 14 billion have been spent during the last financial year on strengthening of canal banks, re-sectioning of canals, and construction of bridges. Meanwhile, a project costing over Rs 8 billion has also been worked out in cooperation with World Bank for strengthening embankments to control floods and construction of small dams in the province.