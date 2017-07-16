PESHAWAR - President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Afzal Khan has said that the chamber will hold two exhibitions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made products at national level and two exhibitions at international level with an aim to introduce province’s products in the international market.

Addressing a meeting of the executive committee of the chamber on Saturday, he said that these exhibitions would bring economic prosperity for the people of this poverty-hit province. He said that the products of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also help to portray soft image of the peace loving people of this militancy-hit province.

Regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Muhammad Afzal Khan said that this project is the lifeline of Pakistan and a game changer for the region, saying that recommendations have been forwarded to provincial government for its due share in this project of vital importance. He said that Chinese language courses would soon be started at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry with support of TEVTA. He also expressed deep concern over the losses of precious lives due to recent rain and asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to compensate the affected families.

The executive committee of the chamber also gave approval to form election commission comprising Sofi Bashir Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and Muhammad Ishaq. The meeting also approved schedule for the election of 2017-2018.

The meeting was also attended by former president Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Sharafat Ali Mubarik, Khan Gul Awan, Kamran Ishaq, Imran Sawal, Muhammad Naem Butt, Sohail Raof, Abdul Jalil Jan, Mohammad Sajjad and Noman-ul-Haq.