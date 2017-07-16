LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics Pakistan Saturday showcased the next innovation in TV during the launch event held in Lahore.

The newly launched QLED TV has it all: perfect color, boundless design and it is smarter than ever. The QLED TV picture quality is simply jaw dropping in terms of the utter realism, brilliant color, and immersive experience it provides. With no hyperbole intended, the QLED TV delivers a TV viewing experience which simply hasn’t been seen before.

Apart from the revolutionary picture quality that is powered by Samsung’s metal alloy quantum dots and Smart TV functions that help control almost all peripheral devices with the One Remote Control, Samsung’s QLED TV is the lifestyle TV that gives consumers the freedom to put their TV anywhere. The notion that your TV must sit still and/or be affixed to one place in the room will be completely changed with Samsung’s QLED TV.

With Q Picture, experience 100% colour volume. Utilising ground-breaking Quantum dot technology, QLED takes light and turns it into breath-taking colour. No matter how bright or dark the surroundings are, one can always see extreme depth with incomparably bold contrast. Q Style ensures that the TV blends perfectly into any surrounding with a no-gap wall-mount and an invisible connection. With Q Smart all devices and content can be controlled with one remote control.