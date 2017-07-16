PESHAWAR - Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) organised an awareness seminar regarding Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF)-funded Economic Revitalisation of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Fata (ERKF) project in Mingora on Saturday.

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fawad Hashim Rabbani was the chief guest on the occasion while SMEDA General Manager Out-Reach (GMOR) was also present on the occasion. The awareness seminar was attended by the representatives of Swat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), hotelier, silk, furniture, and honey and textile associations.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, SMEDA CEO Rabbani said that the purpose of his visit to the area is to tell the SMEs about the procedure and mechanism of the ERKF project and enabled them for taking maximum benefit of the project.

Later, the SMEDA CEO also visited Women Business Development Centre (WBDC), Swat another project working under the auspices of the authority for the promotion of women entrepreneurship in the area. He appreciated the performance and facilities provided to the women entrepreneurs in the centre. Furthermore, the CEO SMEDA also visited Common Facility Centres (CFCs) established in the area for honey and silk cluster of the area.

The SMEDA chief is currently on a two-day visit of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and on the first-day of his arrival, he visited Regional Office (RO) Peshawar where he was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects of the authority in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and particularly about the star project of ERKF.

During his stay in Peshawar, Rabbani also visited Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and met with the president, office bearers, and the business community and inaugurated an SMEDA-ERKF Help-Desk for the facilitation of the SMEs seeking financial assistance under the project.