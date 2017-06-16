MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha will chair the third meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG) at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on Friday.

The stakeholders of cotton economy will discuss cotton crop situation, electricity supply for agriculture tube wells, canal water situation, availability of fertilizers and pesticides, activities of agriculture department, and cotton crop pests and diseases.

The discussion will also follow a question-answer session.

The meeting will be attended by Secretary Agriculture Captain (R) Muhammad Mahmood, MD Punjab Seed Corporation, DG Federal Seed Certification and Registration department, DG Meteorological department, Vice Chancellors Agriculture University Faisalabad, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and Muhammad Nawaz University of Agriculture, DGs of agriculture research, pest warning, extension and water management, chief executive of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), chief engineers Irrigation Multan, DG Khan and Faisalabad zone, deputy directors Agriculture, representatives of fertilizers companies, pesticides dealers, Seed Association of Pakistan, APTMA, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Anjuman Kashtkaraan, and progressive farmers.

