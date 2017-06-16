Telenor launches global campaign

LAHORE (PR): To support its 2020 goal of educating four million children in online safety practices across its 13 international markets, Telenor Group together with Telenor Pakistan and other markets is launching a global ‘Be a Cyberhero’ digital and social media campaign on Stop Cyberbullying Day 2017.

With half a billion children in Asia projected to have Internet access by 2020, Telenor first supported Stop Cyberbullying Day in 2016 and through multiple online safety initiatives throughout the year. The effort gathered 259 million impressions of their #useheart hashtag to promote awareness of online safety and cyberbullying. In 2017, the company hopes to build on this engagement, débuting the custom-made ‘Be a Cyberhero’ profile picture filter for social media, cyberbullying tips graphics and multimedia, as well as other awareness-building activities on Telenor Pakistan and Telenor Group Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Supporting the global efforts and pursuing its own goals, Telenor Pakistan has been an active ICT player in the fight against cyberbullying. The company has raised awareness amongst thousands of Pakistani children about safe and constructive use of internet through a number of ways that include the ‘Safe Internet’ school outreach program, a multilingual ‘Safe Internet Guide’ for parents, and internet safety themed iChamp program. Under these initiatives over 320,000 students were trained on how to be safe on internet and counter cyberbullying.

Tens of thousands of Telenor’s global employees are also playing a role, and will join the online movement by changing their profile pictures to share positive messages against cyberbullying.

“Cyberbullying has emerged as a grave threat to the mental and physical wellbeing of social media users, especially children who are more vulnerable in the digital space,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan. “Telenor Pakistan has successfully taken forward the Group’s initiatives on promoting safety in online space and curbing digital bullying through programs like Safe Internet school outreach and iChamp. We at Telenor Pakistan are excited to be committing to the Group’s goal of educating four million children in online safety practices by 2020 as it will also expedite our own efforts to develop and promote a safe and productive digital space for the Pakistani youth. We are positive that we will emerge as the ‘Cyberhero’ that the campaign aims to produce.”

Dr Beverly D Metcalfe visits SDSB

LAHORE (PR): Dr Beverly Dawn Metcalfe, visiting Associate Professor at the American University of Beirut, recently visited the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) at LUMS. Dr Metcalfe is internationally recognised for translating social science into work policies and practices that promote sustainable business, especially staff development and capability. Her record demonstrates a wealth of experience and innovations in uncovering ways to improve work processes and conditions to enhance decision-making. She has twice received the Academy of International Business Award for supporting gender awareness in international business (by Swedish School of Economics) and for her work on Middle Eastern women's role in international development.

Her text 'Leadership Development in the Middle East' (2011, 2012 Edward Elgar) is the core text for majority of the undergraduate programmes in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

During her visit, she delivered a research seminar for the SDSB faculty on Critical Perspectives of Islamic Feminism(s) and Feminizing Islam. The seminar was well attended by faculty from the SDSB and LUMS. This was followed by a special session with the SDSB doctoral students. Students with research interests in Organisational Behaviour and HRM areas were especially encouraged to meet with her and discuss their research ideas and proposals. The students were deeply impressed by Dr Metcalfe and encouraged by her talk.

Dr. Metcalfe individually met with SDSB faculty members to discuss leadership development, Islamic ethics, women’s leadership development and empowerment, women’s entrepreneurship, and environment and social change.

Khaadi opens new store at Giga Mall

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan’s premium clothing brand Khaadi has announced the opening of its new retail outlet at the World Trade Center, Rawalpindi. Located at Giga Mall, just 10 minutes away from the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, the store will feature its finest clothing items for men, women and children, as well as Khaadi Home. As a brand committed to promoting the culture and traditions of Pakistan, Khaadi's new store takes its inspiration from the flora and greenery that surrounds Islamabad. Reflecting the life of the twin cities, the new Khaadi store expresses nature blended with modern living and actively infuses Khaadi's brand philosophy to unite art, culture and nature in the most relaxed of settings.

Conceptualised by architect Shahid Abdullah along with landscape artist Anjum Pervaiz, the store not only highlights the diverse Khaadi product range but brings to life an original setting that depicts warmth and openness which motivates the customers to search within themselves. The new store will be open throughout the week and provide customers with a chance to enjoy quality products in one of the best retail settings in Pakistan.

Huawei Y5 2017 now available in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): Huawei, the leading telecommunications company, has finally launched their flagship device, the latest addition to its winning mid-range series – Huawei Y5 2017. This reliable, powerful, smart and sturdy device embodies all the qualities in the Y Series and is now available to purchase in Pakistan for just Rs. 15,999/-, at all authorized Huawei stores.

The Y5 2017 is the true exemplification of ‘value for money’. The 16GB Memory and 2GB RAM provides the users with abundant speed and storage to multi-task and function smoothly, whereas the Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 allows the device to run seamlessly. The Y5 2017 also has a marvelously crafted 5” HD display which not only gives off a picture-perfect resolution, but makes all phone experiences fun and immersive truly breathing life in all the pictures and apps.

Equipped with an 8MP back and 5MP front camera, with geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, the Y5 2017 provides the a premium and superior photography experience than all the smartphones in this price range. The Y5 2017’s 3000mAh battery allows the phone to last 2 whole days on a full charge letting the customers do much more on the device.

Country Head of Huawei in Pakistan – Blueking stated: “As culture and technology continue to intersect in every aspect of our world, we want to deliver new products and experiences that ultimately improve and enhance life. The Y5 2017 is the best choice for consumers looking for top-of-the-line features in an affordable phone.”

PEF staff visits 7500 partner schools

LAHORE (PR): PEF spokesperson has shared that during the months of April & May 2017, a total of 7500 schools were monitored. These visits were aimed at identifying and facilitating partner schools sans infrastructural and educational facilities to ensure effective implementation of PEF benchmarks.

PEF’s monitoring department is working to ensure the provision of quality education at PEF Schools. Spokesperson further added that school owners should make best of summer vacations by improving and updating their infrastructure to efficiently impart quality education.

Child friendly school is imperative for quality education and increasing the enrolment ratio. Spokesperson further added that these schools will be again visited at the end of summer vacations to check how effectively they have incorporated the recommendations.