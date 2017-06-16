KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,157.8 million on June 9, 2017. According to weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $15,296.3 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,861.5 million therefore total liquid foreign reserves reached at $20,157.8 million. During the week ending June 9, 2017, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $410 million to $15,296 million.