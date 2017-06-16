FAISALABAD - Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) former president Shaukat Amin Shah has expressed concern over decline in exports and said that the government had declared five export sectors as zero-rated but these sectors are not zero-rated in reality.

He expressed these remarks while addressing a post-budget seminar jointly organised by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) and ICAP here on Thursday. The seminar was also attended by FCCI Senior Vice President Rana Sikandar Azam, Vice President Engineer Ahmed Hassan, ICAP CPT Committee Chairman Hamid Masood and Mian Muhammad Ramzan.

Shaukat said that in budget formulation there are three main stakeholders including chambers, chartered accountants and FBR and they must be involved in this process to make the budget progressive, people-friendly and result oriented. While expressing concern over declining exports, he said that no doubt the government has declared five important export sectors as zero-rated but they have not been actually zero rated. “Hence, the government should implement on this decision in its true spirit so that our export products could compete in the international market,” he added.

Regarding tax related laws, he said, “The present tax system has inherited many discrepancies and we must review this system to make it fool proof and in according to the ground realities.” He also mentioned income tax ordinance 2001 along with its different amendments. He explained in detail the negative and positive effects of these amendments on the overall business environment. He criticised the increase in turnover tax that has been enhanced from 1 percent to 1.25 percent and said that it will have negative repercussions and hence, this increase should be withdrawn immediately. He also opposed increase in the tax on surplus profit of non-profit organisations and said that this tax should not be more than 10 percent.

Regarding resource mobilisation, Shaukat said that membership of chamber should be declared mandatory for anybody to start any new business. He also regretted over the recent incidents of harassment and said that a strict accountability system should be introduced for the tax officer so that no one could create undue harassment among the business community for his own personal motives.

Mian Ramzan also addressed the function and said that federal laws should be harmonised with the provincial sales tax laws. He also criticised the high rate of sale tax and said that these should be curtailed to the minimum. He also demanded to clip the discretionary laws of FBR officials as these are counterproductive and are discouraging businessmen to enter into the tax net.

Earlier in his address of welcome, FCCI President Engineer Muhammad Saeed Sheikh said that government has proposed new taxes to the tune of Rs120 billion but its impact will be more than Rs400 billion. Hence, government should review these taxes. He appreciated the continuity of the zero rating and said that textile package of Rs180 billion will also help to drag out textile sector from protracted crisis. He appreciated the steps taken by the government to provide electricity and gas round the clock to the industrial units. He said that the growth rate of GDP has been fixed at 6 percent which is ambitious but achievable provided the agriculture and industrial sector responded positively.

He also mentioned the sick industrial units and said that the private sector has invested billion of rupees on these units that have either been closed down or working with hardly 30 percent to 40 percent of their installed capacity. He also repeated the demand for the immediate payment of all refund, rebate and sales tax claims. He further said that the government should enhance the tax base instead of adding burden on the existing tax payers.

He also demanded that the tax system should be uniform and every person should contribute its due shares in national kitty without any privilege or exemption. He said that the government should pay due consideration to the recommendations of the ICAP to make the federal budget acceptable to the majority of people.