ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to revive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and work aggressively on concluding Free Trade Agreement (FTAs) and revising Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) to explore new export markets.

Pakistan’s exports have been tumbling for the third consecutive year in a row due to decline in commodity prices coupled with economic slowdown in exports markets. Recently, the exports tumbled by 3.13 percent to $18.51 billion in eleven months (July-May) of the current fiscal year from $19.14 billion of the same period of the previous year.

In a meeting held here on Thursday, top officials of the commerce ministry devised a strategy to enhance exports in the upcoming financial year 2017-18. Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir khan chaired the meeting. Secretary Commerce Younus Dagha briefed the meeting on progress of various initiatives taken by the commerce ministry.

“There is a need for revival of the TDAP to enable it to effectively cater to the needs of the exporters, to strictly monitor the performance of the trade officers working abroad, to work aggressively on concluding FTAs and revising PTAs and to explore new export markets”, said the secretary commerce.

“Commerce Ministry to vigorously meet export challenges", said Dastgir in his remarks. He further said that Commerce ministry is revising comprehensively the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) so that it can facilitate the exporters and play a more significant role in boosting the exports. The minister directed the commerce secretary to complete work on STPF by the end of this year.

The commerce secretary briefed the minister that work on E-commerce framework and law for geographical indication is on fast track and is most likely to be completed by the end of this year. Dastgir was also briefed that steps have been taken to boost trade and as a result bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran has crossed $1 billion.

The minister directed the secretary to launch Pakistan branding campaign, ensure inauguration of Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD) building, completing work on STPF, E-commerce Framework, GI Law and FTAs especially with Thailand and Turkey by the end of this year. The minister also directed to ensure reimbursement of the tax refunds and payments under PM’s package to the exporters to boost their confidence.