NTDC restores power supply to Balochistan districts

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The power supply has been restored to districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, almost after one week following completion of rehabilitation work of two towers of 220 kV Uchi-Sibbi and Guddu-Sibbi transmission lines. The towers were collapsed due to heavy wind storm in the area of Dera Murad Jamali during the first week of this month. Several parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, plunged into darkness after a powerful windstorm severely damaged two main 220KV transmission lines between Dera Murad Jamali and Sibi on June 8. According to the Quetta Electric Supply Company officials, the heavy windstorm damaged two main 220KV transmission lines between Dera Murad Jamali and Sibi, suspending power transmission to Quetta, Sibi, Bolan, Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Kalat, Noshki and Chagai for hours. The power supply was, however, restored to the provincial capital through power suspension to several districts.

They said the maintenance work was carried out under the supervision of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC). The residents complained that the repair work took more than a week as usually noticed in such cases.

Industrial zones under CPEC to increase growth rate: Miftah

ISLAMABAD (DNA): Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Miftah Ismail has said that industrial zones under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), several power plants and road infrastructure initiated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government will increase the growth rate. Talking to state-run media, he said, “The government will achieve 6 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) target in the next fiscal year.” The Chairman BOI said, “Several power projects, road networks, and gas plants besides other development works would increase the economic growth of the country.” He said that federal government will provide Rs 2400 billion to provinces to utilize the amount for uplift of their respective areas. To a question about incentives to foreign investors under CPEC, he said, “Local investors will also have similar benefits to boost exports.” He said, “Several power plants, road infrastructure and gas plants would be completed in near future following the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.”

Petroleum ministry recovers Rs 4.7b from E&P companies

ISLAMABAD (DNA): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources has recovered outstanding payments amounting to Rs 4.7 billion from different oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) companies on account of production bonus, social welfare and marine research fee during the last four years. In a bid to restore confidence of locals in exploration activity areas, the ministry recovered 1639.23 million production bonus, Rs 11,988.25 million social welfare funds and Rs 1,100.51 million marine research fee from the E&P companies, official sources Thursday told media. “An amount of Rs 4,727.99 million has been recovered and deposited in accounts of concerned DCOs of oil and gas producing districts for carrying out welfare schemes for locals,” they said. Facilities like health, education, water supply, improved drainage and sewerage system are provided to locals in oil and gas producing Tehsils and Districts across the country, the sources said.

Footwear exports decrease by 11.31pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The footwear exports from the country witnessed decrease of 11.31 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year. The footwear exports during July-April (2016-17) were recorded at $79.317 million as compared to the exports of $89.434 million during July-April (2015-16), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data. Among the footwear, the leather footwear exports decreased by 6.35 percent by falling from trade of $72.248 million last year to $67.662 million during the ongoing year. The exports of canvas footwear also decreased by 20.63 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year. The exports of other footwear witnessed decrease of 32.54 percent. The exports of other footwear were recorded at $11.251 million last year to $16.677 million during July-April (2016-17), the data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of footwear decreased by 30.82 percent during the month of April compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during April 2017 were recorded at $6.989 million compared to the exports of $10.102 million during April 2016, the data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the footwear exports decreased by 8.62 percent during April 2017 when compared to the exports of $7.648 million during March 2017, the PBS data revealed.