KARACHI - Stocks closed lower amid pressure in oil stocks after global crude prices sink below $45/barrel. The benchmark shares index lost 165 points to close at 47,442.73 level.

Trading at the bourse remained choppy, the market opened gap down with oil majors under pressure as crude prices sank nearly two dollars overnight (WTI trading around $44.5/bbl) as EIA data indicated a surprise build in gasoline stocks. The market quickly recovered, posting a high of 48,088 points (up 480), which presented an opportunity for the bears. Around an hour and a half into the PM’s JIT appearance, all hell broke loose with the index selling-off around 710 points within the span of 45 minutes, said analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh.

Index point laggers were UBL (slip 3.3pc), LUCK (2.9pc), OGDC (1.6pc), PPL (1.6pc) and DGKC (1.6pc), eroding 212 points, while SNGP (gain 2.7pc), PAEL (3.8pc), HBL (0.5pc), ISL (2.8pc) and POL (1.1pc) added 85 points to the index. Within the sectors, Cement shed 70 points, Banks 67 points, E&P’s 52 points, Fertiliser 40 points, while Cable & Electrical Goods added 20 points, OMC’s 15 points and Engineering 13 points.

Interest was seen in International Steels (ISL), as another local broker’s report speculated they may be setting up a HRC plant. Commitment of Shanghai Electric for K-electric offer stake invited early session rally. Pressure in oil and cement and banking stocks amid concerns for weak banking spreads, super taxes levies played a catalyst role in bearish close, stated analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Market participation improved as volumes surged 39 percent to 355 million shares, while traded value rose 12 percent to Rs11.6 billion/$111.1 million. Power Cement emerged volume leader with 110 million traded shares.