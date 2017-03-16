ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday that preparations for next budget 2017-18 were underway, which would focus on attaining higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Talking to US Ambassador David Hale here, he expressed the confidence that the two countries would continue to work together for the promotion of bilateral relations.

He was accompanied by Ted Seager, Economic Counselor at the US Embassy on the occasion. The minister and ambassador discussed the current status of trade, investment and economic ties between Pakistan and the US.

The Ease of Doing Business Reforms underway in the country also came under discussion. The minister said that Pakistan and the US were longstanding friends, partners and strategic allies.

He conveyed to the ambassador that Pakistan was keen to further expand economic ties with the US to explore opportunities for generating jobs and realising the full economic potential of the bilateral relationship.

Citing World Bank's Doing Business 2017 Report, he said that Pakistan had moved up four places in terms of ease of doing business and was also one of the top 10 global improvers.

He further said that the reforms implemented for improving ease of doing business included facilitation in transferring property, cross-border trade and access to credit information.

“Implementation of these ease of doing reforms has resulted in an improved investment environment in the country,” Dar said, and urged the US government to encourage more US investors to explore Pakistan as an investment destination.

He said that reputable international firms and investors from Europe and Asia were investing in Pakistan. The minister assured his full support to the US investors interested in pursuing investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Ambassador Hale said that the US Embassy would continue to encourage more US investors to take advantage of the attractive investment opportunities existing in Pakistan due to the success of the government’s economic reforms agenda. He said that the US relationship with Pakistan was a strong, long-term and broad, with many shared interests.

Dar chairs FWO meeting

Meanwhile Dar also chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Finance on matters related to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO). FWO DG Lt General Muhammad Afzal briefed the finance minister on the ongoing projects of FWO. He apprised him about the financial matters pertaining to FWO. The DG also informed the minister regarding FWO’s ongoing and completed projects in foreign countries. The minister appreciated the efforts and performance of FWO.

He said that FWO was playing a positive role as an ambassador for Pakistan through its successful execution of projects in foreign countries. He assured the support of Finance Division, Economic Affairs Division and Revenue Division to FWO for successful completion of its projects. Dar, on the occasion, also encouraged FWO to continue its focus on the successful implementation of projects in the best interests of the country.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and FWO.