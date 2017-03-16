Concerns of Economic Experts on Encouragement

of Tractor Imports

KARACHI (PR): Expensive Imported Tractors instead of the low cost locally manufactured modern tractors would demolish the local industry and cause unemployment.

Karachi (the commerce reporter); economic experts, expressing their deep concern on the Government’s decision of importing tractors and farm machinery, have declared it to be the demolishing for local industry. They have termed the Provincial Government’s decision of importing tractors from Belarus and other countries to be harmful to local tractor industry and asked to take it back immediately.

According to sources, presently the tractors and parts manufacturers have made huge investment to be able to develop their products as per the international standards. In such aconducive environment, they expect such favorable packages from the Government that help not only increase exports strengthening country’s economy through earning valuable foreign exchange but also enhance opportunities of employment.

Analysts and experts are of the view that the decisions of the Provincial and Federal Governments regarding import of tractors must be taken back immediately to avoid ruining of the local industry as well as the economy of the country.

PSMA condemns PBCMA ‘s statement about

sugar exports

LAHORE (PR): Spokesman of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has strongly condemned the statement of Pakistan Biscuits and Confectionary Manufacturers Association (PBCMA) about sugar exports and said that the industry was only seeking to export the surplus sugar after accounting for domestic requirement both for industrial and domestic consumptions.

Since quantity of sugar is surplus hence it cannot be sold in Pakistan over and above the need of the consumers. The industry cannot make payments to sugarcane farmers without disposal of surplus stocks. The spokesman said the confectionary, biscuits and beverage manufacturers have never reduced their price for consumers and in fact they want to secure their raw material at rates where industry cannot break-even to pay to the farmers. The apprehensions expressed by PBCMA are ill-founded and based on misperceptions.

The spokesman further clarified that 80% cost of producing sugar is the sugarcane component which is to be paid to the farmers besides FBR has fixed an assessable value of sugar at Rs.60/- per kg based on which the industry is obliged to pay a fixed amount of sales tax of Rs.4.80 per kg on sales to registered buyers and Rs.6/- per kg on sales to unregistered buyers – irrespective of the current sale value. The spokesman said members of PBCMA also get adjustment of the input of sales tax against their sales. The hue and cry made by them is to the detriment of farmers who get deprived of their payments unless surplus stocks are sold.