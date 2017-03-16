ISLAMABAD - To determine the provincial water share for the upcoming Kharif Season, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has convened meetings of both technical and advisory committees during the last week of March.

The meeting of technical committee was convened on March 27 while the advisory committee meeting will be held on March 31; it is learnt reliably here Wednesday.

A meeting of the Indus River System Authority’s (IRSA) Advisory Committee has been convened to finalise the Kharif season water distribution plan. Prior to the advisory committee meeting, the meeting of technical committee will be held on March 27, which will be attended by the technical staff from the provinces.

However, the official said that the final decision about the anticipated water shortage for Kharif and determination of provinces share will be taken in the IRSA’s advisory committee meeting. The Water Accord 1991 empowered IRSA to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for RABI season. Rabi season starts from October 1 while Kharif starts from April 1.

The meeting of the advisory committee will be presided over by the Chairman IRSA and will be attended by its member, provincial irrigation secretaries and the officials of the metrological departments. Since Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were exempted from cuts in the share, the shortage in water would be distributed between Sindh and the Punjab.

About water availability situation, the official said that although the reservoirs are currently operating at dead level, yet there will be no shortage of water for the remaining Rabi season.

The Wheat crop in Sindh has already matured while there is enough water in system for the crops in Punjab which need water till March 20. Currently Punjab is getting 4,000 cusecs of water, Sindh 26,000 Cusecs, Balochistan 4,000 Cusecs while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is getting 3,100 cusecs water.

Regarding the water availability for the Kharif season, the official said that onward March 25, there is forecast of hot weather which will help melting the snow and the water availability situation of rivers will be improved.

As per data of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Indus at Tarbela inflows were 19,000 cusecs and outflows 18200 cusecs, the inflows of Kabul at Nowshera was 5,800 cusecs and outflows 5,800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla inflows were 5,900 cusecs and outflows 35,200 cusecs while inflows of Chenab at Marala is 13,600 cusecs and outflows were 6,100 cusecs.

About the reservoirs level and storage the data, he said the present level of Tarbela reservoir was 1380.56 feet against the minimum level of 1380 feet. The maximum conservation level of dam was 1550 feet.

Similarly, the Mangla reservoir present level is 1056.20 feet against the minimum operating level of 1040 feet. The maximum conservation level is 1242 feet. Similarly, the present level of Chasma is 638.15 feet against the minimum operating level of 637 feet.