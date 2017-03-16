KARACHI - Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Shamim Ahmed Firpo has urged the government to refrain from allowing sugar exports as it would result in escalating the prices of this essential commodity in the local markets, resulting in overburdening the common man and affecting a wide spectrum of relevant industries at a time when the holy month of Ramadan was just a couple of months away.

In a statement, KCCI president cautioned that sugar consumption touched the highest level during Ramadan as people bought plenty of juices, beverages, bakery items and sweets for Iftar; thus, any move to export sugar will exorbitantly raise its prices in the local markets and create problems for everyone.

He was of the opinion that it was not the right time to export sugar as the current prices in local market were higher as compared to international markets and it seemed that sugar producers were attempting to make higher profits by raising prices in the domestic markets.

Firpo feared that the sugar producers, who were initially seeking permission to export this commodity, will later on be insisting on subsidy due to lower global prices. He noted that sugar was currently being sold in the local markets at the rate of Rs60 per kilogram whereas this commodity was available in the international market at $489 per ton i.e Rs50 per kg.

He advised the government to avoid taking such steps which created more problems for the general public, particularly the poor segments of society, as they were already pretty much distressed and overburdened in the ongoing era of inflation in which prices of almost all the commodities had escalated sharply and some of the basic commodities being used at every household have gone beyond the approach of common man.

He said that that in order to protect the sugar industry, the government has already imposed 20 per cent customs duty and 20pc regulatory duty to discourage import of cheaper sugar.