Gas companies plundering poor to benefit rich: PEW

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Wednesday said gas companies were punishing masses with the help of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) by charging masses for the losses incurred during gas distribution and theft. “OGRA has allowed gas companies to charge masses for 4.5 percent of their losses, but now the companies are trying to push up the ratio of losses to nine percent to generate more profit for their shareholders,” it said, and added, “OGRA has become a tool in the hands of some of the directors of the gas companies who are also influential stockbrokers.” In a statement issued here Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW, said that gas companies should reduce corruption and stop penalising masses for their mismanagement. He said that enhanced ration of losses, if allowed, would hike the price of gas resulting in a wave of inflation which would hit many critical sectors of the economy.

Mughal said that almost 400 million cubic feet gas was wasted daily in the country and the same amount was imported spending billions of dollars which was unjustified as it continued to widen the trade gap.

FFC, HUBCO join hands to meet power challenges of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (NNI): Pakistan's largest fertilizer producer, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) is entering into a strategic alliance with the Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO) to set up a 330 MW Coal based Power Plant in Thar. The announcement came after FFC Board of Directors’ meeting held in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. The power plant, being a China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project, will be built under a special purpose company, Thar Energy Limited (TEL), and will be based on indigenous coal to be mined from the coal fields of Thar Block-II. Commenting on the joint venture with HUBCO, Lt Gen Shafqaat Ahmed, HI (M) (R), CEMD FFC assured that this project will help address the power shortfall in the country utilizing local coal, which is also a major goal of the current Government besides adding value to the Company’s long term investments in the best interest of its shareholders.

FFC and HUBCO both are well reputed and internationally recognized corporate entities with extremely high business and financial credibility. CEMD FFC added they believe that this strategic partnership will open up new avenues of business growth, whereas the excellent financial position, credibility and best business practices of the two corporate giants will provide synergy and confidence for all the stakeholders.

Govt responsible for protecting rights of consumers: Shahbaz

LAHORE: (NNI): Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the government is responsible for protecting the rights of consumers as per the constitution of Pakistan. In his message on World Consumer Rights Day, the chief minister said, “Protection of rights of consumers is among the priorities of the government and the Punjab government is taking every possible step for protecting rights of the consumers.” He added, “The purpose of observing this day is to guard the rights of consumers. The consumers should also be aware of their rights and duties. The CM further said that consumer rights included satisfaction, selection, information and resolution in case of complaint. “The Contract Act, Sales and Goods Act and other laws exist for the protection of rights of consumers,” he added. He said that Consumer Protection Act had been enforced in the province and millions of people were benefiting from it. “Consumer courts have been established in 11 districts of Punjab under this act,” he said.

, and added, “An application can be submitted in a Consumer Protection Council in case of a complaint against a trader or a manufacturer without court fee and lawyer.”

PBIF demands brief opening of Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD (NNI): PBIF President Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said terrorism could not be defeated by closing the Pak-Afghan border. “Terrorism is deep rooted in Pakistan which requires a comprehensive plan and swift execution. Issues like poverty, unemployment, lack of health related facilities, illiteracy and injustices are considered to be some of the major causes of militancy,” he said. Hussain said that exporters on both sides of the divide were facing heavy losses due to the closure of the border. “Therefore, it is advised that authorities should allow brief opening of the border,” he added. He said that exporters of perishable items were in a fix as their exportable items are rotting while more than two hundred tonnes of sugar, also loaded on containers, was awaiting opening of the trade routes. “Around 3,000 containers that were due to cross Torkham have been stranded in Peshawar, while 2,000 containers have been stuck near the Chaman border,” he said, adding that closure was hurting economic and social ties.