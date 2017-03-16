Lahore - Research based SME development policies would pave way for economic revolution in Pakistan.

This was stated by Sheikh Alauddin, Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade and Investment while addressing the inaugural session of the 2nd SME Conference-International, organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), in collaboration with University of Management and Technology (UMT), here at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The inaugural session of the two-day conference was also addressed by Khizar Hayat Gondal, Federal Secretary Industries and Production, Serdar Demiz, Counsel General of Turkey, Dr Rebecca Fox, Gearge Mason University, USA, Dr Hassan Sohaib Murad, Rector UMT and Sher Ayub Khan, Chief Executive Officer of SMEDA, who delivered welcome address at the event.

Addressing as a chief guest, the provincial minister admitted that there was a dire need for instituting policy reforms based on research, field studies, circumstantial evidence and innovations.

Federal Secretary Industries and Production Khizar Hayat Gondal, speaking on the occasion as a guest of honour, said that SME development was the prime agenda of the present government and SMEDA, as part of the Ministry of Industries & Production, Government of Pakistan, was making efforts for serving as a bridge between the SME sector and the government.

“The diverse product and service portfolio of SMEDA is serving the business needs for new enterprise creation and further growth of businesses in the country,” he said and added, “But, we can never be able to delve into the deeper depths of SME sector without research. Through research, we are able to comprehend the complex dimensions of SMEs and are able to create the necessary business infrastructure.”

He hoped that the current SME Conference would give valuable research-based recommendations for SME policy reforms. Delivering a welcome address, Sher Ayub, CEO SMEDA, highlighted significance of the research for SME reforms.

He told that SMEDA was striving hard to create a conducive environment for SMEs in the country.

He pointed out that like developed nations of the world, Pakistan had also no other option but to develop SME to meet the challenges of unemployment and poverty.

Commenting on the occasion, Counsel General of Turkey Serdar Demiz congratulated the government of Pakistan on focusing on SME development.

He told that the economic progress achieved by Turkey was dependent on the rapid development of SMEs.

He hoped that SMEDA’s move to take academia on board for catalyzing SME sector through research would bring positive results in Pakistan.

Dr Rebecca Fox of the George Mason University, USA also termed the research a strong foundation for policy making and observed that without close collaboration of researchers and enterprises no economy could grow on a fast track.

She appreciated SMEDA and UMT for approaching international academia to share international research and best practices in the field of SME development.

The inaugural session of the conference was followed by technical sessions on three thematic areas, which include “Developing Conducive Business Environment for SMEs”, Local and International Market Development for SMEs” and Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development”.