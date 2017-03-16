Islamabad - The government initially plans zero loadshedding for the less loss incurring urban areas, and in this connection has directed the distribution companies (Discos) to provide to it the segregation of urban and rural feeders within one week, it was learnt here on Wednesday.

The government has given seven days to the Discos to evolve a strategy for accelerating recoveries, reduce losses and start zero loadshedding in urban areas.

The directives were issued by the Federal Secretary of Water and Power Yunus Dagha in a meeting with Discos on the issue of collections.

In the meeting, officials of Discos briefed the secretary on the situation pertaining to losses and collections by the companies.

“In order to streamline the recoveries and reduce the line losses, the secretary further directed the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and Sukkur Electric Supply Company to increase the number of meter readers/field staff and make fresh recruitments for the purpose,” the source added.

SEPCO and HESCO are the worst performing Discos, as a standing committee was recently informed that in Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) area, out of 0.7 million connections, 0.3 million were illegal.

The secretary water and power further asked the SEPCO and HESCO to reduce the line losses and control the cases of theft.

“They should install meters at each and every consumer’s office or home. To ensure that meters are not removed, the company should take a photograph of the consumer along with his or her ID card,” the secretary directed.

“New meter readers should be appointed and trained, and in case a meter reader/field staff is involved in corruption he should be removed and be replaced with a new one,” the secretary directed.

“If you have 10 meter readers in an area, hire three more,” the secretary directed.

He also demanded complete detail of the feeders along with the distribution line within one week.

Beside the secretary also gave instructions to segregate the urban areas from rural ones.

“There are some landlords in the rural areas who are not ready to pay their bills or are involved in electricity theft,” the secretary said, and added, “Since rural and urban areas, sometimes, share the same feeder; therefore the losses/ arrears in rural areas also affect the connected urban areas. People of urban areas suffer due to losses in rural areas. Therefore, segregation between urban and rural areas is necessary to start zero loadshedding in the urban areas with no or little losses.”

The secretary was informed by the officials that recoveries were improving. “However in some areas they are facing tough resistance from the influential consumers,” he added.

“In one such case, our SDO in Qambar area of Sindh went for the recovery of dues of Rs16.5 million from a community of 400 houses. However in return our SDO was get arrested by the influential people of the area and then we had to bail him out,” SEPCO official informed.