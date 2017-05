FAISLABAD - Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Monday said that 8000 megawatts of electricity will be added to national grid by March next year. Talking to newsmen in Faisalabad, he said 1200 megawatts will be added to the system in the current month. The Minister of State said uninterrupted power supply will be ensured during Sehar and Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan.