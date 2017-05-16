LUMS to set-up national incubation centre

LAHORE (PR): The National ICT and R&D Fund (NICTRDF) has awarded the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) a project worth Rs 600 million to set up the National Incubation Centre (NIC) in Lahore. The Lahore NIC will be one of the largest in the country and part of the 5 regional NICs that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom is funding through NICTRDF for promotion of entrepreneurship in the country.

The team at LUMS Centre for Entrepreneurship (LCE) will be leading the design and execution of the incubator. The grant from NICTRDF will fund the capital expenditure and operational costs of the NIC for 5 years during which time the NIC is expected to support 200 new businesses.

The experiential development programme pioneered by LCE, its vast network of industry mentors and investors, access to world-class research, high energy campus environment, coupled with the LUMS brand and its academic ecosystem are the prominent features of the planned NIC in Lahore.

Several partners will be supporting LUMS in this endeavour including Fatima Ventures which contributed PKR 50M for the creation of a Maker Lab inside NIC and will be a premier corporate ally of LUMS. Other support partners include Entrepreneurial Development Advisory Services, 47 Ventures, Oxford Global Ventures, Bank Alfalah, Startup Weekend, CA Toast Masters and Pirana Group.

While commenting on the award, Prof. Dr. S. Sohail H. Naqvi, Vice Chancellor of LUMS, stated, “LUMS was founded by Pakistan’s leading entrepreneurs with a vision to become an internationally acclaimed research university that serves society. This grant by NICTRDF validates the work LUMS has already done to promote entrepreneurship and provides us the resources to scale our endeavors to new heights. We are grateful to NICTRDF and the Ministry of IT and Telecom for the trust they have placed in LUMS.”

ABL CEO hosts seminar

LAHORE (PR): CEO of Allied Bank Limited, Tahir Hassan Qureshi hosted a seminar on “Private Sector Credit & Growth in Tax Revenue" at a local hotel. Chief guest, Chairman of FBR, Muhammad Irshad addressed the audience on private sector credit and growth in tax revenue.

Other members present at the seminar were the CFO of Allied Bank Limited, Farhan Ullah Khan, Member Reform Commission FBR, Masoud Ali Naqvi and leading tax consultants, Dr. Ikram Ul Haq and Ms Huzaima Bukhari. The discussion was very fruitful.

Bank Alfalah wins another award

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan’s leading banking institution, Bank Alfalah has won the ‘Best Loyalty and Rewards Program Award’ for its Orbit Rewards Program at the 2017 Mastercard MENA Leadership Forum that took place in London, UK.

Hosted by Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, the Forum brought together executives from a number of leading banks in the region, to discuss the future of the payments industry and celebrate the success of financial organizations in maximizing the reach of Mastercard’s solutions and programs among their customers.

“We are delighted that Alfalah Orbit Rewards has been recognized at this prestigious forum. As a first of its kind rewards program in Pakistan, Alfalah Orbit Rewards is a unique offering that allows customers to earn points on their entire banking relationship while also providing unparalleled and innovative redemption options. We strongly believe that a loyal customer base is the bank’s greatest asset and we continue to expand our efforts to bring them the best and innovative banking solutions and services. The program is a testament of our resolve to develop and deliver customer-centric solutions that firmly positions Bank Alfalah as the bank of choice for its customers,” said Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head Retail South & New Initiatives, Bank Alfalah.

“We congratulateBank Alfalah on winning the Best Loyalty and Rewards Program award at the Mastercard MENA Leadership Forum and applaud the efforts of the team in successfully implementing their unique solutions in their respective markets. As a whole, the region offers tremendous potential for the development of a highly innovative payments and financial sector and we are pleased to see the efforts of our partners in developing products that offer customers the highest level of convenience and safety and security, while also strengthening Mastercard’s reach to a wider consumer base,” said Khalid Elgibali, Division President,MENA, Mastercard.