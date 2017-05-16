RAWALPINDI: The closing ceremony of the five-day International Rawal Expo 2017, organised by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), held at Topi Rakh Auditorium Ayub Park on Monday.

Federal Minister for State and Frontiers (SAFRON) Lt Gen (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Tajikistan envoy Jonov Sher Ali were the chief guest on the occasion. Baloch appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting business activities in the region and congratulated on successful organising of Rawal International Expo 2017. He said that the government has given many incentives to traders and industrialists.

“We have made zero loadshedding for Industries, domestic consumption has been improved, and more mega watts of electricity have been injected to the system,” he said. Exporters got a relief package of zero rating regimes and there was plenty of gas available for fertiliser and textile units, he added.

The minister commended the RCCI for organising the event, and said expos play a vital role in boosting business activity. The law and order situation in the country has been improved and trade activities are flourishing. “Few years back, terrorism was spreading in every city of Pakistan. We must appreciate and salute the courage of our armed forces whose sacrifices brought the peace in the country again,” he said.

RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal, Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, Vice President Asim Malik, Group leaders Sheikh Shabir Sohail Altaf, S M Naseem, Rawal expo chairman Malik Shahid Saleem, Vice Chairman Khurshid, members of the executive committee and a number of industrialists, business professionals and exporters attended the ceremony.

The minister and Tajik envoy visited various displays and commended the work of emerging entrepreneurs. In his welcome address, Raja said the expo aimed to increase business activity and provide people with entertainment. He called on the government to provide a dedicated space for expos, which he said was a requirement for trade and industrial exhibition in the city.

Throughout the five day exhibition, industrial products were displayed and buyers had the opportunity to book orders on the spot. Industrial products, garments, leather goods and furniture showcased, and an auto-show, a puppet show, a food court and a children’s playing area, and a family gala, were also held as part of the expo.