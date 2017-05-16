KARAK - Chief Executive Officer Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited Raziuddin revealed on Monday that total production of oil in the province had reached 52 thousand barrels.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) CEO said this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with inauguration of the company’s chair in Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak. The chair was jointly inaugurated by KPOGCL CEO Raziuddin and Vice Chancellor Dr Mirza Jan in the newly-constructed building of the university.

Earlier, while addressing a ceremony organised in the honour of the company’s CEO, Dr Mirza Jan resolved to continue close liaison with the company, adding that it was not only a chair rather it was an foundation for the cooperation between the two entities.

The vice chancellor further said that the chair would enhance linkages between the company and the university which he said would be beneficial for the students and general public. He claimed that students were their product and they wanted to produce such students that are able to compete in the national and international markets in efficient way. He resolved that they wanted to serve this backward area through better liaison with KPOGCL.

Raziuddin said that KP possessed resources worth $10,000 billion which could be explored to put the country on the track of development. He claimed that the company needed trained geologists and engineers; therefore it set up the chair to establish close liaison with the academia.

He added that in the first phase, one oil refinery each in district Karak and Kohat would be established and establishment of five oil refineries were their target in the province in future. He further informed that 2,00,000 barrels daily oil production was their target till 2025, from 28 blocks of the province.

He further said that the KPOGCL was established after the passage of 18th amendment, adding that from July, oil exploration would be started in Lakki block, while an NOC had been sought from the federal government to start work in Khushal block.

On the occasion, Manager KPOGCL Kashif Ishaq Khattak gave presentation to the participants about the ongoing projects of the company and informed that the students of the geology department of KKKUK would utilise the tools and software of the company.

He further added that 151 students of the university would be provided the facility to accompany the workers of the company to visit the fields for practical training.

Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Dr Abdul Hakeem Shah presented a detailed presentation to the participants about the area of cooperation between the university and the company.

Head Department of Geology Nazir-ur-Rehman Khattak also briefed the chief executive about the field activities of the students of the department. At the end of the ceremony, the vice chancellor presented shields to Raziuddin and manager exploration Amjad Ali for their extensive cooperation with the university.