LAHORE - The experts on Monday stressed the need to establish a “Dispute Resolution Commission”, consisting of reputed politicians, engineers, public figures and some foreign experts, for developing consensus on construction of Kalabagh Dam.

“With a view to reduce dependence on very costly thermal power, and saving foreign exchange, it is recommended that design of Kalabagh Dam project should be converted into a power project”, observed Engineer Barkat Ali Luna, former consultant of World Bank.

At the launching ceremony of his book “Kalabagh Dam—a gold mine for Pakistan,” the noted water expert proposed that the Kalabagh Dam can be redesigned as a ‘run-of-river’ project which would generate 3,600MW of power and would not supply any water for irrigation to any province in view of lack of confidence among them. The book launch was organised by Pakistan Engineering Congress here at its head office on Monday. PEC President Engineer Ghulam Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Luna observed that the Kalabagh as a run-of-river project will maintain the present position of full outflows, below Kotri to sea. This will give a boost to the economy of Pakistan and substantial relief to its people, who are facing massive loadshedding since last 15 years, he added.

He said, “It should be forcefully explained with facts and figures among the people of Sindh that Sindh will be the maximum gainer if the Kalabagh Dam is built and will be the worst sufferer if it is not.” He said that the real causes of opposition to the building of the Kalabagh Dam should be sorted out and their remedial measures laid out to start implementation of the project.

He said that many complicated issues in the world have been successfully resolved by conflict resolutions like the Camp David Accord etc. There is no reason that Kalabagh Dam issue may remain unresolved. Luna further said that the Judicial Commission should consist of retired judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the high courts of all the provinces. “This commission may hear all the concerned parties and sort out real issues from the non-issues. Under the present scenario, public at large is confused with the host of non-issues. Once this fog is cleared, the road map for construction of Kalabagh Dam will open up and the nation will be set on the path of progress.”

As per 40 years record, after commissioning of Tarbela Dam, more than 30MAF of water is going to the sea below Kotri Barrage. At an accepted rate of $2.0 billion per MAF, Pakistan is dumping $60 billion into the sea per annum. This is an horrendous loss to the nation.

Luna said that in a visit to Washington in 1963, then president Muhammad Ayub Khan impressed upon the World Bank (WB) the need for a Development Plan beyond Tarbela Dam. “WB set-up ‘Indus Special Study’ under international experts of repute. After three years they produced a report titled ‘Development of Water and Power Resources of West Pakistan – A Sectoral Analysis’. This report recommended that if Pakistan wants to maintain its pace of progress then it must have a third large dam by 1992. And the preliminary engineering work on the dam must begin in 1977.

He said that the Wapda started investigations in 1977 and feasibility reports on Kalabagh Ddam were prepared twice. Work was completed in 1988. The World Bank has indicated that Kalabagh Dam project would generate a large amount of low cost hydro-electric power close to major load centres. It would complement the reduction in the storage capacities of Mangla and Tarbela reservoirs, besides supplying adequate and timely water for agricultural, industrial and domestic uses.

The dam would control the extreme flood peaks of the Indus, the Kabul and the Swan rivers and provide irrigation facilities to new areas and improve supply to non-perennial and perennial areas. If Kalabagh Dam is not built the population explosion will subject the economy to additional burden of numerous impacts, as by the year 2020 loss of storage capacity of on-line reservoirs (Mangla excluded) due to sedimentation (=5.69 MAF) would result in increasing shortage of committed irrigation. New storages are essential and in Kalabagh Dam absence it would give rise to bitter interprovincial disputes.

The annual energy generated at Kalabagh would be equivalent to 20 million barrels of oil to produce thermal power. In absence of Kalabagh Dam, thermal generation would further upset the thermal-hydel mix in the system causing prohibitive rise in the power tariff. Had the country built Kalabagh Dam by this time, with a very low rate of Rs1.5 per unit, the country could thus have an additional Rs220 billion from this source per annum, he added.

If dams are not built due to non-availability of enough fresh water, secondary salination of lands will become difficult to control. “There is a fertile virgin tract of land about 850,000 acres in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts. The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lose a major development opportunity of agriculture in this area in absence of the Kalabagh Dam.

He said that Sindh will be the maximum beneficiary of the Kalabagh Dam, as it would get additional supplies of 2.257MAF from the stored supplies, while Balochistan can use additional supplies equal to 0.732MAF in Kachhi Canal and Patfeeder Extension which are presently being built.