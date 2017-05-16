PESHAWAR - Nepal’s Ambassador Sewa Lamsal Adhikari has said that her country is interested to boost the bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan, and urged to initiate serious efforts to improve the existing trade volume between the two countries.

She expressed these remarks while addressing the ceremony at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Peshawar on Monday. SCCI President Haji Afzal, Senior Vice President Muhammad Iqbal, Vice President Abdullah Khan, Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce Senior Vice President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Pakistan Flour Mills’ Association Chairman Malik Iftikhar Awan and others also attended the meeting.

The ambassador said that existing trade volume between Pakistan and Nepal was negligible, which could be enhanced by strengthening people-to-people contacts and exchange of business delegations of the each others’ countries. “We are far behind to realise those areas where comparative advantages, competitive benefits, and complementarities are high between Pakistan and Nepal”, the envoy said.

She, therefore, stressed the need of full exploitation of all sorts of potential to give further boost to existing trade and economic relations between the two countries. Sewa further said that export of various goods items from Pakistan was very limited, adding that there were huge prospects for Nepalese tea, Pashmina products, woolen carpets, handicrafts, gold and silver, jewelry, and others.

She also said that leather and textile products of Pakistan are very popular in Nepal. So, Pakistan and Nepal have tremendous potential for investment and may strengthen mutual trade and economic relations, she maintained. Sewa said that her country is offering special incentives and tax exemption package to foreign investors, and urged upon Pakistani companies to take full benefits from the incentive by making investment, which are being offered by Nepal.

The ambassador said the hydropower is one of the most attractive and commercially rewarding sectors for investment in Nepal. She said that the availability of abundant snow-fed water resources and the geographical features place Nepal in a unique position in generating commercially lucrative hydropower.

Likewise, she said the agriculture and herbal procession industries could be another area of interest, where Pakistani companies can invest their knowledge, expertise and technology. She said that her country’s economy is largely dependent on agriculture, which accounts for 36 percent GDP.

Meanwhile, Nepalese Ambassador Sewa Lamsal Adhikary called on Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Monday.

She remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interest with him. The governor highlighted the various initiatives aimed at bringing lasting peace in the country and development projects, particularly relating to health and education.