Al Huda CIBE, SER ink accord to

promote Islamic banking

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) and Studying of Economic Resources (SER) on Monday signed an agreement for the promotion and development of Islamic banking and finance in Azerbaijan and rest of Caucasus countries. According to this agreement, both organisations will implement a concrete strategy for research, product development, Shariah advisery and capacity building initiatives for the sustainable development of Islamic finance in Azerbaijan and regional countries, the main objective of the initiative is to impart the global expertise, scholastic ideas and international best practices of Islamic finance in Azerbaijan market. The signing ceremony was held in the Baku – the capital of Azerbaijan, which was signed by AlHuda CIBE Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Zubair Mughal and SER Board Chairman Ruslan Atakishiyev. Azerbaijan, officially the Republic of Azerbaijan, is a country in the South Caucasus region, situated at the crossroads of Southwest Asia and Southeastern Europe.

with having about 10 million population, the majority (99pc) of the population consists of Muslims which indicate a huge demand of Islamic banking and finance in the country. As Islamic finance is one of the fastest-growing segments of the global financial industry worldwide, Azerbaijan, alongside Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, are among several CIS countries creating a more welcoming framework for Shariah Compliant banking.

Passco procures 700,000 metric tons of wheat across country

ISLAMABAD (APP): PASSCO has so far procured about 700,000 metric tons of wheat during the current procurement campaign across the grain-producing areas of the country. The Corporation had been assigned a task to procure about 900,000 metric tons of the wheat during crop season 2017-18 in order to fulfil the domestic requirements of the staple foods as well as to keep the strategic food reserves of the country, said an official of PASSCO. He said that about 572,000 metric tons of wheat was procured from the Punjab as the government has established 205 procurement centers across the province in order to facilitate the growers to sell their produces at official fixed rates, he added. Meanwhile, he said that during the current campaign so far about 95,000 metric tons of the commodity was procured from the Sindh province as 15 procurement centers were also established there to save the farmers from the exploitation of the middleman and providing them the proper price of their output.

About 33,000 metric tons of the wheat were procured from the Balochistan Province where 8 centers were established to procure the commodity, he added.

In order to smooth and transparent distribution of sacks, the corporation in collaboration with provincial land revenue departments had conducted field survey and remove the bogus registration of about 2.5 million acres of land.

He said so far about 850,000 metric tons of sacks (8.50) million bags were distributed among farmers with the help of land revenue department and sacks distribution was still in progress for facilitating them to pack and store their output in a suitable environment.

In Punjab about 716,000 metric tons of sacks (7.16) million were distributed, whereas small scale growers were on the top priority of the distribution list, he added.

Meanwhile, in Sindh about 110,000 metric tons of sacks (1.10) million have been distributed and 34,000 metric tons of bags (0.320) million were provided to farmers of Balochistan, he added.

IFC conducts Housing Micro Finance Training

KARACHI (APP): IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, conducted a housing microfinance training in April at Khushhali Microfinance Bank, Pakistan's leading microfinance bank. A statement here on Monday said that the objective was to enhance the capacity of the bank's loan officers on a new micro-housing product recently launched by the Bank. The training comes as part of a wider IFC/Khushali advisory partnership which commenced in April 2016, under which IFC is helping to develop a housing microfinance product targeting underserved communities of Pakistan. This product was developed following a housing finance survey conducted to assess specific demand and client segmentation. In the first phase of this collaboration with IFC, the bank will provide financing for home improvements, and there are plans in a subsequent phase to modify the product to address the need for financing home purchase. A UN report states that housing remains a dire need in Pakistan where an estimated 20 million people are homeless.

This situation has been compounded over the years through the occurrence of natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. With a footprint of 163 sites all over Pakistan, over 600,000 borrowers and 1.4 million savers.

Khushhali is well poised to venture into housing microfinance to address the needs of both the salaried and entrepreneurial class. Ghalib Nishtar, President of Khushhali Microfinance Bank, recently said," We have endeavored to provide tailored financial solutions to our microfinance clients by choosing the right asset and liability offerings. Our mission is to support people in graduating out of the poverty cycle and have been a market leader, offering both group loans as well as individual enterprise loans.

Housing finance has long been a critical need, especially among the underserved and the Bank hopes to address this through the right mechanism which IFC is supporting us in developing".

Govt might slash tax rate by half on buying and selling of shares

KARACHI (NNI): To entice fresh investment in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) which has been already sailing on higher note to get tax break, the federal government might cut tax rate on buying and selling of shares by half or 0.01 percent from 0.02 percent. The reduction in tax rate would boost domestic as well as foreign investment as it would reduce cost of the companies and brokerage house. Another move expected in the budget 2017-18 would be the extension in time limit of holding the shares. The extension would eliminate the 7.5 percent tax rate implied on capital gains. Explaining further, the sources told that the shares purchased on July 1, 2012 or before that would be tax exempted if sold in 2017. The government is also likely to reduce or eliminate the element of federal excise duty on life insurance and personal insurance. “Reduction or elimination of tax rate to promote insurance industry in the country”, an analyst said.