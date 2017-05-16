Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Asian Top E-Commerce Company Ali Baba in Hangzhou, China today.

The Executive Chairman of Ali Baba, Jack Ma, welcomed the premier at headquarters of the company.

PM was given a detailed presentation on company’s achievements and future planning. Nawaz praised the performance of company and Jack Ma.

“Ali Baba parcels around 10 millions goods and items around China daily,” the premier was told.

PM Nawaz told Jack Ma that Pakistan is an emerging E-Commerce market.

“There are huge business opportunities for E-Commerce investors in Pakistan,” said PM.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's remarks at AliBaba Group pic.twitter.com/0gEJ2xueqe — PML(N) (@pmln_org) May 16, 2017





He further shared the details of developing economy of Pakistan especially since 2013.

Pakistan and Alibaba also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alibaba Group Holdings Limited to promote the country’s exports by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through e-commerce.

The agreement between Alibaba and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan was signed by Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir and President of Alibaba Group Michael Evans and Douglas Feagin, Senior Vice President of Global Business of Ant Financial.

Under the terms of the MoU, Alibaba, Ant Financial, and TDAP agreed to foster growth of worldwide export of products by small and medium sized enterprises in Pakistan through e-commerce.

Online and offline training programs for the SMEs would also be conducted by Alibaba in a bid to assist SMEs with the company’s platforms.

TDAP will help identify suitable SMEs to participate in the training programs while Alibaba will be responsible for providing industry analysis to TDAP to assist them in their selection process.



In addition, Alibaba, Ant Financial and TDAP have also agreed to promote the growth of financial services in Pakistan in areas such as mobile and online payment services. The parties have agreed to adopt cloud computing services to support the online and mobile e-commerce businesses of SMEs in the country.