KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its euphoric run on first trading day of the week, which pushed KSE 100-index up by 637 points to new record high level of 52,388 points.

Major index movers were OGDC (up 4.83%), MCB (3.19%), PPL (3.39%), POL (5%) and ENGRO (2.08%) as they cumulatively contributed 318 points to the index gain. E&P sector led the gains as they cumulatively contributed 221 points to the index. Crude oil prices reached the highest level in around two weeks after Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to extend oil output cuts for nine months ahead. POL and OGDC both came out as winners of the aforementioned sector, said analyst Arhum Ghous.

Investor interest was seen in the fertilizer sector on the news that the federal government is likely to increase the urea export quota by 100 percent to 6 million tons. FFC (up 3.29%) and FATIMA (1.97%) were the major gainers of the aforementioned sector.

Pre-budget speculations in steel, cement sectors amid gains from CPEC projects, surging exports in textile sector and renewed hopes for economic growth on OBOR initiatives played a catalyst role in record close, observed Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp.

Volumes further improved to 353m shares versus 347m shares of the previous session. Traded value also rose to Rs23b/$220m.

EPCL was volume leader as almost 36m shares of the chemical company exchanged hands. While Dost Steel with 19m traded shares and BOP with 12m shares stood second and thirds. Scrips of total 405 active companies were traded in the session of which 213 closed in positive, 177 in negative while 15 remained unchanged.