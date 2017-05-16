ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Monday unanimously approved the draft Companies Bill, 2017, which would facilitate the country’s corporate sector.

The bill would discourage fraud, money laundering and terror financing. This bill provides relief and incentives to corporate sector especially small and medium size companies as market experts and business community were at unison during various consultation sessions on the bill. The legislation will elevate Pakistan’s economy and address longstanding demands of the business community to compete with the international market players with reduction in cost of incorporating and doing business. It will also encourage use of modern communication technology coupled with simplified regulatory procedure and provide much-needed relief to corporate sector.

The Bill, which is meant to replace the Companies Ordinance, 1984, would be sent back to the National Assembly for approval, as the Senate proposed 39 amendments in it. Earlier, on February 6, 2017, the National Assembly had passed it, and referred it to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on February 17, for consideration and report.

The committee undertook a clause-by-clause reading of the Bill in its ten meetings held during April-May besides a public hearing held in Karachi. The SECP chairman along with his team attended the aforesaid meetings as well as public hearing and assisted the committee. The committee finally accorded its approval in its meeting on May 4, and the report of the committee was placed before the Senate in the session that started on May 12 for consideration and approval.

The draft Bill incorporate the comments of the stakeholders based on the extensive consultations undertaken by the SECP earlier, including professional accounting bodies, representative business associations, chambers of commerce, etc.

The more than 500-clause bill, the Companies Bill, 2017, is meant to consolidate the law and encourage corporatisation in the country based on best international practices. The major changes to the draft Companies Bill, 2016 approved by the Parliament include various measures to ensure ease of doing business for investors, exemption from various regulatory requirements for small scale businesses, streamlining the provisions for beneficial ownership of companies, allowing a simple one-page memorandum of association while allowing all permissible business activities, measures to improve corporate governance practices including representation of female directors on the boards of public interest companies, representation of disabled persons in such companies, measures for enhanced transparency and timely disclosures for protection of stakeholders’ interests, etc.

Minister for Law Justice Zahid Hamid and Senator Azam Swati greatly appreciated the efforts of Senate’s Standing Committee Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla as well as its members. They also appreciated the hard work of SECP’s officials.

The Bill contains provisions for simplifying the procedure for incorporation of companies, enabling maximum use of technology, encouraging paperless environment at all levels and relaxations to small and medium enterprises. The law will facilitate the growth of economy in general and the corporate sector in particular by providing simplified procedures for ease of starting and doing business, greater protection of investors and corporatisation in the country. The committee recommended that all transactions be made by the directors of companies through banking channel in order to encourage the documentation of economy.

IMRAN ALI KUNDI

ISLAMABAD

The Senate on Monday unanimously approved the draft Companies Bill, 2017, which would facilitate the country’s corporate sector.

The bill would discourage fraud, money laundering and terror financing. This bill provides relief and incentives to corporate sector especially small and medium size companies as market experts and business community were at unison during various consultation sessions on the bill. The legislation will elevate Pakistan’s economy and address longstanding demands of the business community to compete with the international market players with reduction in cost of incorporating and doing business. It will also encourage use of modern communication technology coupled with simplified regulatory procedure and provide much-needed relief to corporate sector.

The Bill, which is meant to replace the Companies Ordinance, 1984, would be sent back to the National Assembly for approval, as the Senate proposed 39 amendments in it. Earlier, on February 6, 2017, the National Assembly had passed it, and referred it to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on February 17, for consideration and report.

The committee undertook a clause-by-clause reading of the Bill in its ten meetings held during April-May besides a public hearing held in Karachi. The SECP chairman along with his team attended the aforesaid meetings as well as public hearing and assisted the committee. The committee finally accorded its approval in its meeting on May 4, and the report of the committee was placed before the Senate in the session that started on May 12 for consideration and approval.

The draft Bill incorporate the comments of the stakeholders based on the extensive consultations undertaken by the SECP earlier, including professional accounting bodies, representative business associations, chambers of commerce, etc.

The more than 500-clause bill, the Companies Bill, 2017, is meant to consolidate the law and encourage corporatisation in the country based on best international practices. The major changes to the draft Companies Bill, 2016 approved by the Parliament include various measures to ensure ease of doing business for investors, exemption from various regulatory requirements for small scale businesses, streamlining the provisions for beneficial ownership of companies, allowing a simple one-page memorandum of association while allowing all permissible business activities, measures to improve corporate governance practices including representation of female directors on the boards of public interest companies, representation of disabled persons in such companies, measures for enhanced transparency and timely disclosures for protection of stakeholders’ interests, etc.

Minister for Law Justice Zahid Hamid and Senator Azam Swati greatly appreciated the efforts of Senate’s Standing Committee Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla as well as its members. They also appreciated the hard work of SECP’s officials.

The Bill contains provisions for simplifying the procedure for incorporation of companies, enabling maximum use of technology, encouraging paperless environment at all levels and relaxations to small and medium enterprises. The law will facilitate the growth of economy in general and the corporate sector in particular by providing simplified procedures for ease of starting and doing business, greater protection of investors and corporatisation in the country. The committee recommended that all transactions be made by the directors of companies through banking channel in order to encourage the documentation of economy.