LAHORE - According to the latest figures released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), local car assemblers, including LCVs, Vans and Jeeps, managed to sell 18,798 units in September 2017, an increase of 17 percent YoY though a contraction of 15 percent on a sequential basis.

Cumulative industry sales during the first three months of current fiscal year exhibited 27 percent growth to 60,470 units which is on track for full year target of 2,36,000 unit sales. Looking at OEM’s individually, Honda continues to outperform peers in terms of 24 percent YoY growth in September due to success of new models Civic and BRV. Albeit sales lagged on a monthly basis (-27 percent) as Honda’s plant was shut down for a longer period (compared to others) due to clumping of Eid and Muharram holidays. In 1QFY17, Honda’s sales grew 56 percent to 12,606 units.

Suzuki’s sales were up 22 percent YoY as price conscious models Mehran, WagonoR and Cultus all exhibited healthy growth. Cumulative 1Q sales were up 30 percent YoY for PSMC to 32,777 units. Toyota’s Indus Motors lagged behind peers with only 4-5 percent growth in September/1Q due to production constrains.

Tractor sales continue to exhibit upward trajectory with sales growing by 74 percent YoY in September 2017. Al Ghazi Tractor (AGTL) outperformed Millat Tractor (MTL) exhibiting 118 percent growth as compared to the latter's 72 percent. During 1QFY18 tractor sales have doubled to 15,710 units.