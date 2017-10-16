Ideas offers up to 25pc discount

LAHORE (PR): The Ideas is bringing an irresistible offer to celebrate the end of this season, offering discounts of up to 25 percent on all items for 10 days, with the latest designs and colourful mix of amazing prints at attractive prices. Featuring incredible discounts, October Shopping Fest brings great markdowns for men, women, children and home textile. The offer is available at all companies’ stores and online till October 22, 2017. Like all other great offers at Ideas, if you rush faster, there are better chances of getting your hands on your favourite items as stocks run out quickly. Hurry up and visit the nearest store now or shop online to enjoy October shopping festival.

It is a well-known home textile and fashion retail brand by Gul Ahmed with a presence of 100 outlets all over Pakistan. The one-roof fashion store houses the finest quality of home textiles, apparel for men, women and children as well as accessories from shoes to bags, belts and whatnot.