SIALKOT - The Punjab agriculture department has chalked out a plan for the promotion of guava fruit cultivation in selected districts of the province. The concept of the programme was to expand cultivation of guava on large scale and after success of the programme same would be replicated in other districts of the Punjab. The official sources said that under the plan, demonstration block of guava plants over 10 acres of land were being developed at tehsil level in various districts for the guidance of growers.