LAHORE - Mettis Global (MG) and Pragma Financial Markets Development Activity have agreed to join hands and utilising the Mettis Global financial terminal (MG Link) to support training initiatives on fixed income to be conducted by Pragma Corporation.

The agreement was sealed between FMD’s Resident Debt Management Adviser Werner Riecke and Mettis Global Director Saad Naseer, said a press release issued by Mettis Global on Sunday.

Mettis Global is a Karachi-based Fin-Tech company providing financial data solutions. MG Link is the financial terminal developed by Mettis Global, providing all asset class coverage of Pakistan’s financial markets. Industry professionals and high net-worth individuals use MG Link to make informed and intelligent financial decisions. The Pragma Corporation is an international development firm headquartered in the Washington DC with development experience in 75 countries, involving more than 600 projects and providing expert technical and management consulting services to donor agencies such as USAID.

Werner said, “MG Link has a very comprehensive coverage of Pakistan’s financial market. Timely updates and ease of use of the product is remarkable, and allows us to relate it directly with our training effort.” FMD Capital and Money Market Expert Abdul Qayyum said, “We are extremely happy to be using MG Link in our training module, as it provides direct relevance to our audience. The analytical ability of the system is comparable to any global financial data terminal.”

“It is our aim to provide transparent and accurate information to the financial market participants in Pakistan. We are very happy and proud that FMD chose our system and will incorporate it in all its trainings of fixed income analysis and bond valuation across Pakistan,” said Mettis Global Director Saad Bin Naseer.

