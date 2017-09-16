LAHORE - The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Election Commission will hold annual elections for one vacant seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region on September 18.

Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak of Rahman cotton Mills Ltd and Shahzad Ayub of Zainab Textile Mills Ltd are contesting against each other for one vacant seat from KP. The election commission has announced election schedule. It will be held through secret ballot. Voting shall be held at all three Aptma offices simultaneously, declared as polling stations. All authorised voters, including 194 from Punjab, 63 from Sindh and Baluchistan and 13 from KP, will cast their vote to elect one out of two members of the executive committee representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region only. The authorised voters will cast vote at the polling station of the respective regions; however, voters who wish to opt for change of polling station will only be allowed to cast vote at the desired polling station.

Meanwhile, the Aptma office bearers for the central executive committee from Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan regions have already been elected unopposed for 2017-18. Gohar Ejaz, SM Tanveer, Ahsan Bashir, Tanvir Gulzar and Fazal Ahmed have been elected from Punjab for the Aptma central executive committee. No other contestant had filed nominations against six vacant seats from Punjab for the central executive committee.

From Sindh-Balochistan, Fawad Anwar, Tariq Saud, Muhammad Khalid Majeed, Khurram Inam and Rafique Ibrahim have been elected unopposed for the CEC. All the new elected members and office bearers of the executive committees will take charge of their office on September 29, 2017.