PR ISLAMABAD - Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Limited (CCI Pakistan) - Coca-Cola’s bottler in Pakistan – on Friday announced that it has achieved the Guinness World Record by setting up the “World’s Largest Packaged Product display” at Metro Cash & Carry in Lahore.

The display measures 1,470.81 m³ (51,941 ft³ 276 in³) and covers 100,000 cases and almost 1 million litres of Coca-Cola product. It is 205 feet x 81 feet x 3 feet (L x W x H). This is the first time the company attempted such a record. Previously, this record was held by Solo in Istanbul and measured 741.45m³ (26,184.05 ft³) and was achieved on May 26, 2016.

CCI Pakistan General Manager John M Galvin said, “Coke Studio has revolutionised the music landscape of Pakistan and we wanted to do something exciting to celebrate its 10th anniversary. We decided to collaborate with Metro C&C as this year also marks our 10-year partnership with them. It was a perfect occasion for us to attempt the Guinness World Record for “World’s Largest Packaged Product Display” and celebrate this.

It’s a proud moment to jointly break the Guinness World Record for Largest Packaged Product Display. It highlights our passion and commitment to drive new and innovative thinking across all touch points that we jointly reach as the Coca-Cola System.”