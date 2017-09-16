19 US universities visit Millennium University

KARACHI (PR): Staying true to its motto of academic excellence, Flagship Roots Millennium University College (Clifton Campus) Karachi, in collaboration with the United States Education Foundation Pakistan-USEFP has organised an educational exhibition and universities fair.

About 19 different universities from the United States of America (USA) participated and promoted their education mission at the fair. The fair aimed at informing interested candidates about study opportunities abroad.

The Millennium University College holds pride in shaping lives of its Millennials and opening new gateways into the future and stays true to its global approach and commitment of meeting the needs of ambitious students for their cross-boundary academic growth.

Groundbreaking ceremony of Bahria Paradise Villa

KARACHI (PR): After the initiation of infrastructure work back in July, Bahria Town Karachi has achieved yet another milestone in record time. At a grand groundbreaking ceremony held on Friday, Bahria Town Country Head Shahid Qureshi inaugurated the construction work by excavating at the location of first Paradise villa.

Since its inception in July 2017, major infrastructure work of Bahria Paradise such as avenues and streets, drainage and sewerage system, culverts, water supply system etc is progressing at a very fast pace and is very close to its completion. Speaking on the occasion, Shahid said, “It’s a great achievement on Bahria Town’s part to launch a project of such great enormity and start its construction work in record time.” He further said that “Bahria Paradise is going to be a one of its kind project as it will boost New York’s central park style green areas and Taj Mahal replica. Bahria Town is bringing back home the best experiences from all around the world”.

The ceremony was attended by the management and marketing teams of Bahria Town Karachi, distinguished guests and members of electronic and print media.

Seminar held to promote

handicrafts

KARACHI (PR): Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sub-Regional office Hyderabad has organised a seminar on ‘Export Potential of Handicrafts’ for the product development and value addition in it to make handicrafts more competitive and exportable.

The target audiences for the seminar were almost 150 artisans of handicrafts organisations like Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Thardeep Thar Rural Development Program (TRDP), Aik Hunar Aik Nagar (AHAN), Save the Chidren Sanghar, Sindhiology Department of University of Sindh Jamshoro and other individual scholars of handicrafts who have studied from reputable foreign Universities of UK & USA.

Furthermore, the artisans displayed their handicraft products on stalls freely provided by TDAP.

Serena Hotels launches Public Diplomacy Initiative

ISLAMABAD (PR): Serena Hotels launched its Public Diplomacy Initiative, under the banner of Raabta, with a panel discussion titled ‘Pakistan of tomorrow - Culture Heritage, Economy and Future of Pakistan’. The keynote speaker for the event was British High Commissioner Thomas Drew who shared his perspective of present day economic and development trends, role of public diplomacy and the impact of dialogue and inclusion in building a shared sustainable future.

The panellists for the discussion hailed from diverse sectors bringing unique experiences to the table. Kamran Lashari, Director General of Walled City of Lahore Authority, an organisation mandated for the rehabilitation and restoration of Lahore which is the Walled City of Lahore, Aamir Ibrahim, one of the founding members of Mobilink and CEO Jazz, and PatchamuthuIllangovan (Illango), Country Director World Bank who has been in leadership roles in Europe and Central Asia, East Asia and Pacific, and South Asia regions of the World Bank, discussed the future of Pakistan.

Telenor wins social

responsibility award

LAHORE (PR): Telenor Pakistan was awarded the Shaukat Khanum Social Responsibility Award 2016 for its remarkable sustainability initiatives towards socio-economic uplift of under privileged citizens of Pakistan. The photo shows SKMCH&RC Chairman Imran Khan presenting the award to Habiba Sardar, member of Telenor Pakistan Sustainability team. Telenor Pakistan has won the award for the sixth consecutive time.

JS Bank, Blue East join hands to promote ‘Digital Pakistan’

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank Limited and Blue East Pvt Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for pioneering Pakistan’s first ever IoT banking alliance. Under this agreement, both parties will collaborate to promote a “Digital Pakistan”. The agreement aims to provide IoT integration with smart payment gateways to deliver customer centric banking & ecommerce solutions.

Blue East and JS Bank intend to bring innovation to Pakistani consumers. Users will be able to relish the perks of IoT and banking at the leisure of their homes and both partners aim to enable smart purchases and automated homes. Additionally, Blue East will facilitate JS Bank in terms of its professional expertise along with granting access to its exclusive IoT solutions.

UCP gets accreditation for 5-Year LLB programme

LAHORE (PR): Punjab Law College has been running law programme for the last 28 years very successfully and has produced top of line law professionals including judges, lawyers and legal experts in various walks of profession including NAB, SECP, Prosecution department, Police etc. Now, the 5-years law programme will be run according to the new rules of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC). With a distinctive legacy of 28 years, the Dean and Faculty Members of Faculty of Law are looking forward to mark the beginning of a new era in legal education with high spirit.

PTCL extends help to IT cos affected by STP 1 fire

ISLAMABAD (PR): PTCL has extended its unconditional and complete support to the IT companies impacted due to the devastating fire at Software Technology Park (STP-1) on September 10. There were a large number of IT companies based at STP-1 in Islamabad which were affected due to this incident.

PTCL has already provided alternate routing of connectivity to Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). It has now offered P@SHA (Pakistan Software Houses Association) free office space to accommodate 150 people at its premises. In addition, PTCL has also offered free voice and data connectivity to IT companies along with preferential rates for data centre and cloud services to support the business continuity requirements of affected IT companies.