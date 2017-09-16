ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has extended time for providing comments on draft Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) 2017, till September 30, 2017.

The regulations dated August 31, 2017, were placed on the SECP’s website, soliciting public opinion within 14 days. In view of numerous requests by stakeholders seeking additional time for deliberation, the SECP has extended the deadline for providing comments. Further, for purpose of facilitation, stakeholders are encouraged to provide their comments through on dedicated email ccg@secp.gov.pk. The said regulations are aimed at strengthening governance practices, enhanced disclosure to markets participants and protection of the rights of all investors, particularly minority shareholders.