ISLAMABAD:-: The federal government has approved five hydro-power projects to overcome electricity shortage in Gilgit-Baltistan. While talking to Radio Pakistan, the official sources said that various energy projects having capacity of 105 megawatts

costing over Rs26 billion will be implemented under Public Sector Development Programme. The projects include Shargthang, Hanzal, Chilas, Naltar and

Hassanabad Hunza.–APP