LAHORE - Several important trade and industry leaders have announced to join the Lahore Businessmen Front, including former PIAF vice chairman Junaid Sheikh, former PIAF leader Mohammad Asif Khan and ex-Founder leader and Urdu bazaar major figure Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari.

This leadership has announced to quit their former group of PIAF-Founders Alliance, supporting the opposition group in upcoming LCCI polls for 2017. The LBF leaders Amjad and Sardar Usman, addressing the press conference here at their election office, claimed to have full support of traders and businessmen from Bilal Ganj, Badami Bagh Auto Parts, Anarkali and Branderth Road for the upcoming election of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (2017-18).

LBF Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Amjad, who led the team of the alliance’s candidates for LCCI election 2017-18 in associate class, visited these important markets to secure support and vote for the LBF. He said that all the parties in the alliance have joined hands to restore dignity of the LCCI, which is marred because of wrong-doings of the ruling PIAF-Founders Alliance and their policy of promoting their near and dear ones ignoring all ordinary members of this platform.

He vowed that they would open the doors of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to all the members. Ch Amjad and Sardar Usman said that they were struggling to make the LCCI a platform that gives right solutions to the problems being faced by industrialists, traders and other business segments of Lahore. They said that their candidates have been selected from all segments of the businesses and representation has been given to almost all the important markets. The LBF leaders said that more and more markets will be given representation in the standing committees to be formed after coming into power in the LCCI so as to have a consensus opinion on issues and wage a joint struggle for solution of the problems faced by business circles.