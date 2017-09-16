Lahore - Minister for Commerce and Textile Pervaiz Malik is going to open the three-day 18th Textile Asia International Exhibition 2017 on Saturday (today) at Expo Centre Lahore, which is being organised by the Pakistan Readymade Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA).

PRGMEA Central Chairman Ijaz Khokhar said that the association is organising this exhibition third time in Lahore in collaboration with Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, which will last for three days till September 18. He said that more than 50,000 trade and corporate visitors are expected to visit during three days from Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Lahore to see latest garment machinery and accessories to upgrade their standard and capacity. “It is a great effort of PRGMEA to bring international exhibitors to Lahore for its members to see physically modern technology at their doorstep instead of travelling abroad,” he said. He said that more than 600 foreign delegates are also participating in the textile machinery show.

PRGMEA Vice Chairman Jawwad said the textile fair is Pakistan’s biggest trade show of B2B value added textile, garment, embroidery, digital printing machineries, chemicals and allied services. More than 550 international brands will display their products in over 515 booths. Ijaz Khokhar said that the event will provide an effective platform for collaborations to the textile sector’s SMEs, majority of which are located in Punjab, having no financial capacity to attend international exhibitions.

He observed that the local textile sector’s whole chain has also been invited to attend this country’s largest textile show.





Our staff reporter