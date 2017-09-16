ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on September 14 for the combined income groups decreased by 0.27 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by PBS on Thursday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 222.11 points against 222.71 points last week. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 1.1 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 decreased by 0.22pc as it went down from 213.48 points in the previous week to 213.01 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001 to 12,000, Rs12,001 to 18,000, Rs18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs35,000, also decreased by 0.23pc, 0.25pc, 0.28pc and 0.30pc, respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 10 items registered decrease, while 14 items increase with the remaining 29 items' prices unchanged. The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included onions, bananas, chicken (farm), garlic, eggs, potatoes, vegetable ghee, moong (pulse), cooking oil (tin) and red chilly. The items, which registered increase in their prices during the week under review tomatoes, LPG (Cylinder), salt (powder), wheat flour, sugar, gram pulse, wheat, masoor pulse, mash pulse, gur, electric bulb, vegetable ghee, mustard oil and rice (irri-6). The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice (basmati broken), bread, beef, mutton, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered), tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and bath soap.