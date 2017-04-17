ISLAMABAD - The government, as part of its efforts to increase power generation in the country, has added 3582.8 MWs of electricity to the National Grid since 2013.

The quantum of electricity added between March 23 2013 and March 13, 2017 was 3582.80 MW, a data issued by Water and Power Division revealed on Sunday.

As per details, during year 2013, the authorities added 423.30 MW to the national grid, 1421 MW during 2014, 720 MW during 2015, 920 MW during 2016 and 99 MW have been added during 2017 so far.

Moreover, with regard to reduction in loadshedding timings as compared to what these were in 2012, the data reveals that during 2012, the duration of loadshedding in urban parts was 12 hours and rural parts 13 hours and seven hours loadshedding for mix and independent industries. But now in 2017 this has come down to only three hours in urban, four hours in rural while zero loadshedding is being observed in mix and independent industries.

Similarly, during 2013, the duration of loadshedding in urban areas was 13 hours, 14 hours in rural, mix industries eight hours and six hours in independent hours while it was gradually reduced during 2014 to eight hours loadshedding in urban, nine hours in rural and six hours each in mix and independent industries.

The year 2015 witnessed further reduction in loadshedding with urban parts facing six hours of loadshedding, rural eight hours, three hours in mix industry and only one hour in independent industry.

During year 2016, the duration of loadshedding for urban was six (6) hours, rural eight hours and one hour each for mix and independent industries.

Moreover, a comparison showing percentage of reduction in load-shedding during 2017 as compared to 2012, it was revealed that 75 per cent reduction had been witnessed in urban parts, 70 percent in rural while 100 percent reduction in mix and independent industries.