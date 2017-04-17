ISLAMABAD - Managing Director (MD) of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has said that supply of gas to the CNG outlets will be improved in Punjab while price of the fuel will be reduced.

He said that losses of the gas company had been reduced which will be further reduced due to SNGPL’s serious efforts. SNGPL MD Amjad Latif was talking to a delegation of stakeholders led by Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) central chairman.

The delegation congratulated Latif on assuming the charge as SNGPL MD and hoped that he would use all his abilities to improve the overall situation.

Latif said that losses of the gas utility had been brought down from 10 to eight percent and the same would be reduced to seven percent by July.

He said that regasification charges of LNG had been reduced which will help in cutting the price of CNG which would benefit masses and the dealers.

“The prices of CNG will be reduced as soon as the quorum or OGRA is completed,” he informed.

On the occasion, Ghiyas Paracha said that Latif had a career spanning over 35 years and he held extensive experience in transmission, distribution, construction, operations, and maintenance of natural gas pipeline systems.

"He has served on many important positions and contributed towards efficient operations of the gas company while reducing losses therefore business community is pinning high hopes on him," he added.