BEIJING - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has highly praised President XI Jinping for his vision of regional connectivity through his initiative of One Belt One Road (R & B).

Talking to newsmen on his arrival here, he hoped Pakistan, especially his province, would be major beneficiary of the initiative. He thanked the Chinese leadership for attaching high importance to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that is a major and pilot project of R&B.

He said he was looking forward to sign agreements with Chinese authorities on some major projects in the province. “The projects include generation of 1200 MW hydel power and a fast train to link Peshawar with Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera while the third project is of construction of a road to connect Chakdara with Gilgit via Chitral,” he added.

Khattak further said an industrial park would be built in Swabi under the CPEC. The CM is on visit to China these days, along with a delegation, to participate in Beijing Road Show to bring investment in the province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would hold a two-day road show in Beijing from April 16, and bring hundreds of new schemes for different sectors.

Industrial estates, energy, railway tracks, roads, industrial park, cement factories, tourism, agriculture and other sectors would be the part and parcel of the CPEC.

Khattak was accompanied by KP Ministers Muhammad Atif Khan and Shahram Tarakai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Board Chairman Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Shibli Faraz and other officials.