HARIPUR: Member WAPDA (water) Nasir Haneef on Sunday visited 1410 megawatts fourth extension power generation project (T4) of Tarbela Dam and reviewed progress on its construction work. Tarbela Dam General Manager Arshad Pervez and Project Director T4 were also present. On the occasion, visiting member Wapda was briefed by concerned officials about the ongoing pace of construction work. Each of the unit is capable of producing 470 megawatts of power and after completion of the project, capacity of the dam would be increased from 3478 megawatts to 4888 megawatts.–APP